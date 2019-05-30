Maton, Ortiz lift Clearwater over Charlotte 10-2

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Nick Maton doubled and singled three times, driving in two runs as the Clearwater Threshers topped the Charlotte Stone Crabs 10-2 on Thursday.

Jhailyn Ortiz homered and singled twice with three RBIs and a couple of runs for Clearwater.

Down 1-0 in the second, Charlotte grabbed the lead when Moises Gomez hit a two-run home run.

The Threshers took the lead for good with seven runs in the fourth inning. The Threshers sent 12 men to the plate as Matt Kroon hit a two-run single en route to the six-run lead.

Clearwater right-hander Julian Garcia (4-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Michael Plassmeyer (2-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and eight hits over 3 2/3 innings.