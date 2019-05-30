Sports

Higa of Japan shoots 65, lowest debut US Women’s Open round

By PETE IACOBELLI AP Sports Writer

Mamiko Higa of Japan, hits out of the bunker for a birdie on the 9th green during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Charleston, S.C.
Mamiko Higa of Japan, hits out of the bunker for a birdie on the 9th green during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Charleston, S.C. Mic Smith AP Photo
CHARLESTON, S.C.

Japan's Mamiko Higa shot a bogey-free 6-under 65 for the lowest round in a U.S. Women's Open debut Thursday and took a one-shot lead over American amateur Gina Kim and Germany's Esther Henseleit.

Kim, a sophomore on Duke's golf team, holed out for eagle from a fairway bunker on her next-to-last hole, the eighth at the Country Club of Charleston, then had a two-putt birdie to close her round of 66.

The 25-year-old Higa tied for the third-lowest round in U.S. Women's Open history. Helen Alfredsson holds the record with a 63 in the opening round in 1994.

Celine Boutier of France shot 67.

  Comments  