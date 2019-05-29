Katoh scores winning run in eighth, Scranton/WB beats Rochester 6-5 in walk-off finish

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Gosuke Katoh scored the winning run on an error with one out in the eighth inning, as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Rochester Red Wings 6-5 in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Katoh scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The RailRiders tied the game 5-5 in the bottom of the seventh when Tyler Wade hit an RBI single, bringing home Brad Miller.

Reliever J.P. Feyereisen (4-0) picked up the win after he struck out three over 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Preston Guilmet (0-4) allowed one run and got one out in the International League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mike Tauchman homered and doubled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple in the win.

The RailRiders swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 3-1.