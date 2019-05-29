Torres’ double leads Peoria to 5-2 win over Kane County

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Jhon Torres hit a three-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Peoria Chiefs to a 5-2 win over the Kane County Cougars on Wednesday.

The double by Torres capped a four-run inning and gave the Chiefs a 5-2 lead after Josh Shaw drew a bases-loaded walk earlier in the inning.

Kane County went up 2-0 early after Jose Herrera hit a solo home run in the first inning and Keshawn Lynch hit a sacrifice fly in the second. Peoria answered in the fifth inning when Shaw scored on an error.

Starter Colin Schmid (2-1) got the win while Bryan Menendez (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Midwest League game.

Herrera homered and singled for the Cougars. Geraldo Perdomo singled three times, also stealing a base.