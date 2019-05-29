Sports
Huff leads Down East to 7-2 win over Salem
KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- Samuel Huff hit a two-run home run and had three hits, driving in three as the Down East Wood Ducks beat the Salem Red Sox 7-2 on Wednesday.
Down 3-0 in the seventh, Salem cut into the lead when Jarren Duran hit a two-run home run.
Down East answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring four runs to extend its lead. Huff hit a two-run home run en route to the five-run lead.
Down East right-hander Jason Bahr (4-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Kutter Crawford (3-4) took the tough loss in the Carolina League game after allowing two runs and five hits over five innings.
With the win, Down East remains undefeated (4-0) against Salem this season.
