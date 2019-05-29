Martínez scored twice, Atlanta beats Minnesota 3-0

Atlanta United's defender Franco Escobar reacts after scoring a goal against Minnesota United as Josef Martinez, right celebrates with him during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Atlanta. AP Photo

Josef Martínez scored two goals in second-half stoppage time to help Atlanta United beat Minnesota United 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Atlanta (7-5-2) ended a two-game losing streak with its sixth win in eight games. Minnesota (6-5-3) had its two-game winning streak snapped.

Martínez has eight goals this season, six in the last seven games. He beat two defenders on a breakaway in the first minute of stoppage time and capitalized on an errant defensive header to win a one-on-one opportunity with goalkeeper Vito Mannone.

Atlanta took a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute on Franco Escobar's first goal of the season.

Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan had a wild multi-save sequence in the 74th minute. He finished with his seventh shutout of the season.