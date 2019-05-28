Hankerd, Figueroa lead the way for Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Cyle Hankerd doubled twice, scoring two runs as the Diablos Rojos del Mexico topped the Rieleros de Aguascalientes 11-3 on Tuesday.

Carlos Figueroa doubled and singled twice with two runs and a pair of RBIs for Mexico.

Mexico scored in six different innings in the victory, including the first, when it scored four runs, including a two-run single by Ivan Terrazas.

Mexico starter David Reyes (2-3) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jose A. Valdez (1-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and six hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Carlos Rodriguez homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Rieleros.

Mexico improved to 3-1 against Aguascalientes this season.