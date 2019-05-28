Duda leads Omaha over Okla. City 5-3

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Lucas Duda doubled and singled as the Omaha Storm Chasers defeated the Oklahoma City Dodgers 5-3 on Tuesday.

Omaha went up 3-0 in the fifth after Duda and Cheslor Cuthbert scored on an error.

After Omaha added two runs in the sixth when Brett Phillips scored on a double and Sebastian Rivero scored when a runner was thrown out, the Dodgers cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Kyle Garlick hit a two-run double and then scored on a forceout.

Zach Lovvorn (2-4) got the win in relief while Okla. City starter Dennis Santana (0-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.