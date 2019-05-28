Derby, Orf lead San Antonio to 8-0 win over Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Nate Orf had four hits and scored two runs, and Bubba Derby allowed just three hits over six innings as the San Antonio Missions topped the Memphis Redbirds 8-0 on Tuesday.

Derby (1-3) struck out five and walked one to pick up the win.

San Antonio started the scoring in the first inning when Travis Shaw scored when a runner was thrown out and Cory Spangenberg scored on a single.

The Missions later added runs in four additional innings to finish off the shutout.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Evan Kruczynski (0-1) went six innings, allowing six runs and 14 hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out six and walked one.

Tommy Edman doubled and singled twice for the Redbirds. Memphis was held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season, while the San Antonio staff recorded its eighth shutout of the year.