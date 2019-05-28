Viloria hits walk-off single, NW Arkansas beats Arkansas 5-4

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Meibrys Viloria hit a walk-off two-run single, as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals defeated the Arkansas Travelers 5-4 on Tuesday.

Earlier in the inning, Emmanuel Rivera homered to cut the Arkansas lead to 4-3.

The Travelers took a 4-2 lead in the top of the ninth when Nick Zammarelli hit a solo home run.

Gabe Speier (1-1) got the win in relief while Zac Grotz (1-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Despite the loss, Arkansas is 8-2 against NW Arkansas this season.