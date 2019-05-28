Jones scores 25, leads Sun past Fever 88-77

Connecticut Sun center Jonquel Jones drives to the basket around the defense of Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell in a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Uncasville, Conn. Sean D. Elliot

Jonquel Jones scored 25 points and Jasmine Thomas added 16 to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 88-77 on Tuesday night.

Jones scored 14 first-half points to help the Sun build a 40-37 lead at the break. Connecticut opened the third on a 19-9 spurt to take the first double-digit advantage and led 62-52 at the end of the quarter.

Courtney Williams added 13 points and Alyssa Thomas grabbed 10 rebounds for Connecticut (2-0), which has won nine straight home games dating to last season. Jones made four of the Sun's 10 3-pointers.

Erica Wheeler had 26 points and nine assists and Candice Dupree added 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Indiana (1-1), which hasn't won back-to-back games to start a season since 2012. In the Fever's season opener, rookie Teaira McCowan hit her first game-winning shot at any level against New York.