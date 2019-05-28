Golf Glance

PGA TOUR

MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT

Site: Dublin, Ohio.

Course: Muirfield Village GC. Yardage: 7,392. Par: 72.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Purse: $9.1 million. Winner's share: $1,638,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 12:30-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS Sports); Sunday, Noon-2:15 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (CBS Sports).

Defending champion: Bryson DeChambeau.

Last week: Kevin Na won the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.

FedEx Cup leader: Matt Kuchar.

Notes: Tiger Woods has won the Memorial a record five times. This is the second time he is playing it after missing a cut. ... Justin Thomas is playing for the first time since the Masters while recovering from a bone bruise in his right wrist. ... Bryson DeChambeau won the Memorial for the first of four victories last year, including two FedEx Cup playoff events. ... Dustin Johnson chose not to play this year. He is playing next week in the RBC Canadian Open, and plans to add the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit to his summer schedule. ... U.S. Open sectional qualifying is Monday after the tournament, with most of the PGA Tour players in either Ohio or Canada. ... Jack Nicklaus was a two-time winner of the tournament he built. ... Woods, Paul Azinger, Curtis Strange and Raymond Floyd are the only players to win the Memorial and then add a major championship later that year. ... Judy Rankin is the 2019 Memorial Tournament honoree for her contributions to the game.

Next week: RBC Canadian Open.

Online: www.pgatour.com

___

UNITED STATES GOLF ASSOCIATION

U.S. WOMEN'S OPEN

Site: Charleston, S.C.

Course: Country Club of Charleston. Yardage: 6,535. Par: 71.

Purse: $5.5 million. Winner's share: $1 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2:30-7:30 p.m. (FS1); Saturday-Sunday, 2-7 p.m. (FOX).

Defending champion: Ariya Jutanugarn.

Last year: Jutanugarn lost a seven-shot lead on the back nine at Shoal Creek before winning on the fourth hole of a playoff over Hyo-Joo Kim.

Notes: Jutanugarn will try to become the first back-to-back winner of the Women's Open since Karrie Webb in 2000 and 2001. ... Seth Raynor designed the Country Club of Charleston, which opened in 2015. Emma Talley won the U.S. Women's Amateur at Charleston in 2013. ... Helen Alfredsson, who qualified by winning the U.S. Senior Women's Open, has chosen not to play. ... The last two NCAA champions, Maria Fassi and Jennifer Kupcho, are making their pro debuts this week. ... The 156-player field is from 24 countries. ... The youngest player in the field is 14-year-old Alexa Pano, making her U.S. Women's Open debut. ... Michelle Wie, who won her only major at the U.S. Women's Open at Pinehurst No. 2 five years ago, withdrew because of an ongoing wrist injury.

Next year: Champions Golf Club in Houston.

Online: www.uswomensopen.com

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

PRINCIPAL CHARITY CLASSIC

Site: Des Moines, Iowa.

Course: Wakonda Club. Yardage: 6,831. Par: 72.

Purse: $1.85 million. Winner's share: $277,500.

Television: Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 3-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 2:30-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Tom Lehman.

Last week: Ken Tanigawa won the Senior PGA Championship.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron.

Notes: Ken Tanigawa moved to No. 2 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings with his Senior PGA Championship victory. Scott McCarron leads for the fifth consecutive week. ... McCarron recorded his seventh runner-up finish on the PGA Tour Champions, and second in a major. The other was the Senior British Open in 2016. ... There were no ties among the top six finishers at the Senior PGA, the first time that has happened on the PGA Tour Champions since the Boca Raton Championship in 2018. ... Only six players broke par in the final round at Oak Hill. ... Paul Broadhurst and Billy Andrade are the only players with top 10s in both PGA Tour Champions majors this year.

Next week: MasterCard Japan Championship.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

BELGIAN KNOCKOUT

Site: Antwerp, Belgium.

Course: Rinkven International GC. Yardage: 6,924. Par: 71.

Purse: 1 million euros (U.S. $1.12 million). Winner's share: 166,667 euros (U.S. $186,559).

Television: Thursday, 6-8 a.m., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 6-8 a.m., 10-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 7-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6:30-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Adrian Oategui.

Last week: Bernd Wiesberger won Made in Denmark.

Race to Dubai leader: Kevin Kisner.

Notes: Two days of stroke play cuts the field to 64 players, who are seeded based on their performance in stroke play. Then it's nine-hole medal matches on Saturday over three rounds to reduce the field to eight players, with quarterfinals, semifinals and the championship match on Sunday. ... The field includes Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry, who won the World Cup of Golf last year for Belgium. ... Four amateurs from Belgium are playing on invitations. ... Otaegui won last year over Benjamin Hebert of France. ... Last year was the first time the European Tour had gone to Belgium in 18 years. ... Belgium has had two Ryder Cup players in the last 10 years — Pieters at Hazeltine in 2016 and Nicolas Colsaerts at Medinah in 2012.

Next week: GolfSixes Cascais.

Online: www.europeantour.com

___

WEB.COM TOUR

REX HOSPITAL OPEN

Site: Raleigh, N.C.

Course: The Country Club at Wakefield Plantation. Yardage: 7,257. Par: 71.

Purse: $650,000. Winner's share: $117,000.

Television: None.

Defending champion: Joey Garber.

Last week: Scottie Scheffler won the Evans Scholars Invitational.

Points leader: Robby Shelton.

Next week: BMW Charity Pro-Am.

Online: www.pgatour.com/webcom

___

LPGA TOUR

Last week: Bronte Law won the Pure Silk Championship.

Next week: ShopRite LPGA Classic.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko.

Online: www.lpga.com

___

OTHER TOURS

Symetra Tour: Valley Forge Invitational, Raven's Claw GC, Pottstown, Pa. Defending champion: Louise Ridderstrom. Online: www.symetratour.com

Japan Golf Tour: Mizuno Open, The Royal GC, Ibaraki, Japan. Defending champion: Shota Akiyoshi. Online: www.jgto.org

Mackenzie Tour: Bayview Place DCBank Open, Uplands GC, Victoria, British Columbia. Defending champion: Sam Fidone. Online: www.pgatour.com/canada

PGA Tour Latinoamerica: Bupa Match Play, Playa Paraiso GC, Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Defending champion: Toni Hakula. Online: www.pgatour.com/la/en

Korean LPGA: Lotte Cantata Ladies Open, Sky Hill Jeju GC, Seogwipo, South Korea. Defending champion: Jeong-min Cho. Online: www.klpga.co.kr

Japan LPGA: Resort Trust Ladies, Grandy Hamana Lake GC, Shizuoka, Japan. Defending champion: Eri Okayama. Online: www.lpga.or.jp

Staysure Tour: Senior Italian Open, Vallaverde Resort, Fagagna, Italy. Defending champion: Clark Dennis. Online: www.europeantour.com/staysuretour