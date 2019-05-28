US, Russia Finland in same group at 2020 hockey worlds

Finland's Marko Anttila holds the trophy after Finland beat Canada 3-1 in the Ice Hockey World Championships gold medal match at the Ondrej Nepela Arena in Bratislava, Slovakia, Sunday, May 26, 2019. Anttila scored two goals in the game. AP Photo

The United States, Russia and defending champion Finland will join host Switzerland in an eight-team group based in Zurich at the 2020 hockey world championships.

The International Ice Hockey Federation announced the groups Tuesday, two days after Finland beat Canada in this year's title game in Slovakia.

Top-ranked Canada heads the other eight-team group, which also includes 2017 and '18 champion Sweden, in Lausanne. The venue is being built for the 2020 Youth Winter Olympics.

The 2020 worlds will be played from May 8-24.