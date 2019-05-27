Karaviotis’ double leads Visalia to 12-4 win over Inland Empire

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Mark Karaviotis hit a run-scoring double in the first inning, leading the Visalia Rawhide to a 12-4 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Monday.

The double by Karaviotis, part of a two-run inning, gave the Rawhide a 1-0 lead before Yoel Yanqui hit an RBI double later in the inning.

Visalia later scored in four additional innings, including a four-run fifth, when L.T. Tolbert hit a two-run double to help put the game away.

Visalia right-hander Justin Vernia (2-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tanner Chock (0-1) took the loss in the California League game after allowing five runs and four hits over 2 1/3 innings.

The seven extra-base hits for Visalia included a season-high seven doubles.

For the 66ers, Jo Adell homered and singled, driving in two runs.

With the win, Visalia remains undefeated (4-0) against Inland Empire this season.