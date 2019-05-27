Sports
Neymar loses Brazil captaincy to Dani Alves for Copa America
Brazilian star Neymar has lost his national team's captaincy for the Copa America to veteran Dani Alves.
Brazil's football confederation, CBF, said in a statement on Monday the 36-year-old defender will start wearing the armband in the friendly against Qatar on June 5 in Brasilia.
CBF also said Brazil coach Tite informed Neymar of his decision on Saturday, the day the Paris Saint-Germain striker arrived at the national team's training ground outside Rio de Janeiro.
The 27-year-old Neymar was Brazil's captain since the elimination in the World Cup quarterfinals against Belgium in 2018.
Tite's decision comes after Neymar's altercation with a fan at the French Cup final on April 27.
The Copa America will be played in Brazil between June 14 and July 7.
Brazil is in Group A with Bolivia, Venezuela and Peru.
