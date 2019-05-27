Spangenberg, Orf lead San Antonio to 2-1 win over Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Cory Spangenberg drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning to give the San Antonio Missions a 2-1 win over the Memphis Redbirds in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday.

Mauricio Dubon scored after he reached base with two outs on a forceout, advanced to second on a single by Nate Orf and then went to third on a walk by Tyler Saladino.

The walk by Spangenberg scored Dubon to give the Missions a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the second, San Antonio took the lead on a solo home run by Spangenberg. Memphis answered in the third inning when Kramer Robertson scored on an error.

Orf doubled and singled twice in the win.

Taylor Williams (2-1) got the win in relief while Chris Ellis (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

The Missions swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 3-1.