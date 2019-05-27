Sports
Abreu’s single leads Potomac to 6-2 win over Frederick
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- Osvaldo Abreu hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Potomac Nationals to a 6-2 win over the Frederick Keys on Monday.
The single by Abreu started the scoring in a six-run inning and broke a scoreless tie. Later in the inning, Nick Banks hit a three-run home run and Aldrem Corredor hit a two-run home run.
In the top of the eighth, Frederick scored on a double by Jomar Reyes that brought home Yeltsin Gudino. In the following at-bat, Trevor Craport hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Zach Jarrett to cut the Potomac lead to 6-2.
Telmito Agustin doubled and singled for Potomac.
Hayden Howard (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Travis Seabrooke (2-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.
Comments