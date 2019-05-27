Phillips leads Omaha to 7-3 win over Okla. City

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Brett Phillips hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Omaha Storm Chasers defeated the Oklahoma City Dodgers 7-3 in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday.

Phillips hit a two-run shot in the fifth inning and then hit a three-run homer in the sixth, both off Joe Broussard.

Omaha southpaw Jonathan Dziedzic (1-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Mitchell White (0-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing one run and five hits over four innings.