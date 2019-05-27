Red Sox 2B Pedroia put on 60-day IL, future in doubt

FILE - In this April 11, 2019, file photo, Boston Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia follows through on an RBI-single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston. Pedroia will take an "indefinite leave" in his long struggle to recover from knee trouble, putting in doubt whether he will ever play again in the majors. Boston put the longtime star on the 60-day injured list Monday, May 27, 2019. AP Photo

Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia will take an "indefinite leave" in his long struggle to recover from knee trouble, putting in doubt whether he'll ever play again in the majors.

Boston put the longtime star on the 60-day injured list Monday.

The 35-year-old Pedroia has tried for a season-and-half to fully return from surgery on his left knee. At a news conference at Fenway Park, Red Sox President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski called it an "indefinite leave at this point."

Pedroia said "time will give me the right answer if my knee can do this."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The 2008 AL MVP had surgery on Oct. 25, 2017, and played in just three games last season. This year, he's played in only six games, getting two singles in 20 at-bats.

Pedroia re-aggravated his left knee in a game at Yankee Stadium on April 17 and was put on the 10-day IL with left knee irritation.

He's started and stopped rehab assignments a few times before he removed himself from a game at Double-A Portland last Friday due to soreness.