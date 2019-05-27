Mariners look to break 6-game skid

Texas Rangers (25-25, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (23-32, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Lance Lynn (6-3, 4.67 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Mariners: Tommy Milone (0-1, 3.60 ERA, .80 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Mariners are 11-12 against AL West opponents. Seattle's team on-base percentage of .318 is fifth in the MLB. Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with an OBP of .386.

The Rangers are 8-17 on the road. Texas' team on-base percentage of .335 is thirteenth in the league. Joey Gallo leads the lineup with an OBP of .415. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 14 home runs and is batting .246. J.P. Crawford is 10-for-35 with four doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Elvis Andrus leads the Rangers with 54 hits and has 26 RBIs. Shin-Soo Choo is 12-for-34 with three doubles, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 1-9, .248 batting average, 7.18 ERA, outscored by 37 runs

Rangers: 8-2, .293 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: day-to-day (hand), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gerson Bautista: 10-day IL (pectoral), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: 10-day IL (right wrist contusion).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 10-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Willie Calhoun: 10-day IL (quad).