Nationals host Marlins, aim to build on Corbin’s solid performance

Miami Marlins (16-34, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (22-31, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jose Urena (2-6, 4.30 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Nationals: Max Scherzer (2-5, 3.41 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Nationals are 13-14 against NL East opponents. Washington is slugging .412 as a unit. Anthony Rendon leads the club with a .669 slugging percentage, including 28 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Marlins are 8-19 in division matchups. Miami's team on-base percentage of .283 is last in the league. Neil Walker leads the club with an OBP of .362. The Nationals won the last meeting 5-0. Patrick Corbin earned his fifth victory and Yan Gomes went 1-for-2 with a double and three RBIs for Washington. Sandy Alcantara took his fifth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rendon leads the Nationals with 10 home runs and is batting .324. Juan Soto is 17-for-38 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Jorge Alfaro leads the Marlins with seven home runs and is batting .257. Brian Anderson is 9-for-38 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .286 batting average, 5.92 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Marlins: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tony Sipp: 10-day IL (oblique), Anibal Sanchez: 10-day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rosenthal: 10-day IL (infection), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 10-day IL (right shoulder strain), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot).

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O'Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (left oblique strain), Chad Wallach: 10-day IL (concussion).