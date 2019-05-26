Baz, Johnson spur Bowling Green to 3-1 win over Dayton

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Kaleo Johnson had four hits, and Shane Baz struck out nine hitters over five innings as the Bowling Green Hot Rods topped the Dayton Dragons 3-1 on Sunday.

Baz (1-0) allowed two hits while walking one to get the win.

Bowling Green got on the board first in the fourth inning when Roberto Alvarez hit an RBI single and Osmy Gregorio hit a sacrifice fly.

After Bowling Green added a run in the fifth when Ford Proctor hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Wander Franco, the Dragons cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Brian Rey hit a solo home run.

James Marinan (2-6) went four innings, allowing two runs and six hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

With the win, Bowling Green improved to 5-2 against Dayton this season.