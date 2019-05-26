Kubo, Hunter fuel 12-6 Leon win over Aguascalientes

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Cedric Hunter hit a two-run double in the third inning, and Yasutomo Kubo allowed just five hits over eight innings as the Bravos de Leon defeated the Rieleros de Aguascalientes 12-6 on Sunday.

The double by Hunter came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Bravos a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, Luis Medina hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Felix Pie.

The Bravos later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Kubo (4-4) allowed three runs while striking out three and walking three to pick up the win.

Alex Sanabia (0-4) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs and 10 hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out four and walked three.

Tony Campana singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the Rieleros.