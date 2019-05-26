Collins hits grand slam, leads Charlotte over Durham

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Zack Collins hit a grand slam in the sixth inning, leading the Charlotte Knights to a 12-4 win over the Durham Bulls on Sunday.

The grand slam by Collins gave the Knights a 10-3 lead and capped a nine-run inning for Charlotte. Earlier in the inning, Charlotte tied the game when Paulo Orlando hit a two-run home run and then took the lead when Adam Engel hit a solo home run.

Ivan De Jesus homered and singled, scoring three runs for Charlotte. Engel homered and tripled.

Matt Tomshaw (2-1) got the win in relief while Ricardo Pinto (2-1) took the loss in the International League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Charlotte took advantage of some erratic Durham pitching, drawing a season-high 12 walks in its victory.

Christian Arroyo singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Bulls.

With the win, Charlotte improved to 5-2 against Durham this season.