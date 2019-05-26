Nay, Rodriguez lift Chattanooga over Birmingham 8-4

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Mitch Nay was a double short of the cycle, scoring two runs as the Chattanooga Lookouts defeated the Birmingham Barons 8-4 on Sunday.

Alfredo Rodriguez doubled and singled three times for Chattanooga.

Trailing 1-0, the Lookouts took the lead for good in the first inning when Tyler Stephenson doubled to bring home Jose Siri and Taylor Trammell.

The Lookouts later added runs in five additional innings to secure the victory.

Chattanooga right-hander Tony Santillan (2-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on eight hits over six innings. Opposing starter Kodi Medeiros (0-7) took the loss in the Southern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and seven hits over 4 2/3 innings.

For the Barons, Luis Gonzalez homered and singled twice, scoring two runs. Yermin Mercedes homered and singled.

With the win, Chattanooga improved to 8-2 against Birmingham this season.