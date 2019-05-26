Castillo’s single leads Amarillo to 13-8 win over Midland

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Ivan Castillo hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Amarillo Sod Poodles to a 13-8 win over the Midland RockHounds on Sunday. With the victory, the Sod Poodles swept the four-game series.

The single by Castillo came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the Sod Poodles a 10-8 lead. Later in the inning, Brad Zunica hit a three-run home run.

Kazuhisa Makita (3-1) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Angel Duno (2-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Collin Theroux doubled and singled for the RockHounds.