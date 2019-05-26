Sports
Leonard’s run leads Biloxi to 4-2 win over Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Dillon Thomas hit a run-scoring fielder's choice in the eighth inning, leading the Biloxi Shuckers to a 4-2 win over the Mobile BayBears on Sunday.
Patrick Leonard scored on the play to give the Shuckers a 3-2 lead after he reached base with a double and advanced to third on a wild pitch.
The Shuckers tacked on another run in the ninth when Trent Grisham hit an RBI single, bringing home C.J. Hinojosa.
Cody Ponce (1-0) got the win in relief while Dario Beltre (1-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.
For the BayBears, Brendon Sanger singled twice, also stealing a base.
