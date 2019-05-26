Economos, Sharpe spur Bradenton to 3-1 win over Tampa

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Chris Sharpe doubled and singled twice, and Nicholas Economos struck out 10 hitters over seven innings as the Bradenton Marauders topped the Tampa Tarpons 3-1 on Sunday.

Economos (1-1) picked up the win after he walked three while allowing one run and two hits.

Tampa started the scoring in the first inning when Didi Gregorius hit a solo home run.

After tying the game in the second, the Marauders took the lead for good with two runs in the third inning. Sharpe and Lucas Tancas hit RBI singles en route to the two-run lead.

Miguel Yajure (2-6) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and eight hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out seven and walked one.

Gregorius homered and singled for the Tarpons.

With the win, Bradenton improved to 5-2 against Tampa this season.