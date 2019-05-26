Suiter, Tolman lead Altoona to 7-2 win over Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Jerrick Suiter hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Mitchell Tolman had two hits and three RBI as the Altoona Curve beat the Portland Sea Dogs 7-2 on Sunday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Curve.

The home run by Suiter scored Logan Hill to give the Curve a 2-1 lead.

The Curve later added four runs in the third and one in the fourth. In the third, Tolman drove in three runs and Hill drove in one, while Hunter Owen hit an RBI double in the fourth.

Altoona left-hander Sean Brady (2-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on three hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Brian Johnson (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing five runs and four hits over 2 1/3 innings.

Jeremy Rivera homered and doubled, scoring two runs for the Sea Dogs.