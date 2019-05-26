Connell’s single leads Hagerstown to 4-2 win over Delmarva

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Justin Connell hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Hagerstown Suns to a 4-2 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Sunday.

Cody Wilson scored on the play to give the Suns a 1-0 lead after he was hit with a pitch to lead off the inning, stole second and then went to third on a wild pitch.

The Suns later added two runs in the second and one in the fifth. In the second, Wilson hit an RBI single, while Jacob Rhinesmith scored on an error in the fifth.

Aaron Fletcher (2-3) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Delmarva starter Hector Guance (2-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.