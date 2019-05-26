Jenista leads Florida over Dunedin 6-2

CLEARWATER, (AP) -- Greyson Jenista had two hits and two RBI as the Florida Fire Frogs topped the Dunedin Blue Jays 6-2 on Sunday. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Fire Frogs and a four-game winning streak for the Blue Jays.

Trailing 1-0, the Fire Frogs took the lead for good with three runs in the fourth inning. William Contreras and Jenista hit RBI doubles en route to the two-run lead.

The Fire Frogs later added two runs in the fifth and one in the seventh. In the fifth, Jenista hit an RBI double, while Izzy Wilson scored on a groundout in the seventh.

Walter Borkovich (2-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Dunedin starter Graham Spraker (4-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

The five extra-base hits for Florida included a season-high five doubles.