Gonzalez’s single leads Palm Beach to 7-4 win over Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Yariel Gonzalez hit a two-run single in the ninth inning, leading the Palm Beach Cardinals to a 7-4 win over the Charlotte Stone Crabs on Sunday.

The single by Gonzalez came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Cardinals a 6-4 lead. Later in the inning, Gonzalez scored on a groundout.

Zach Prendergast (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Mikey York (1-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

For the Stone Crabs, Jake Palomaki singled three times, scoring two runs.

Palm Beach improved to 6-1 against Charlotte this season.