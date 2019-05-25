Carter’s single leads Monclova to 10-7 win over Campeche

CAMPECHE, Mexico (AP) -- Chris Carter hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, leading the Acereros del Norte to a 10-7 win over the Piratas de Campeche on Saturday.

The single by Carter came in the midst of a seven-run inning and gave the Acereros a 6-5 lead. Later in the inning, Francisco Peguero scored on a forceout and Carter scored on a groundout.

The Acereros later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Cesar Tapia hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Peguero, while Alex Mejia hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Rodolfo Amador in the eighth.

Monclova starter Andre Rienzo (3-2) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Luis Mateo (0-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and five hits over four innings.

For the Piratas, Jay Austin homered and singled, scoring three runs. Olmo Rosario singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one.

With the win, Monclova remains undefeated (5-0) against Campeche this season.