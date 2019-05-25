Bishop leads Tacoma to 9-4 win over Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Braden Bishop had two hits and scored two runs as the Tacoma Rainiers topped the Salt Lake Bees 9-4 on Saturday.

Salt Lake cut the deficit to 5-4 in the eighth after Justin Bour hit a solo home run.

Tacoma answered in the top of the next frame, scoring four runs to extend its lead. Dylan Moore hit a two-run single en route to the five-run lead.

Tacoma southpaw Anthony Misiewicz (1-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on five hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Alex Klonowski (0-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up three runs and five hits over six innings.

For the Bees, Ty Kelly doubled twice, scoring two runs.