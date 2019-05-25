Sports
Okey’s homer leads Chattanooga to 7-4 win over Birmingham
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Chris Okey hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Chattanooga Lookouts to a 7-4 win over the Birmingham Barons on Saturday.
The home run by Okey scored Ibandel Isabel and Brantley Bell to give the Lookouts a 3-1 lead.
Birmingham answered in the top of the next frame when Luis Alexander Basabe hit a two-run double to tie it up.
The Lookouts took the lead for good in the fifth when Isabel hit a two-run home run.
Chattanooga starter Packy Naughton (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Blake Battenfield (1-1) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing five runs and seven hits over five innings.
Trey Michalczewski doubled twice and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Barons.
With the win, Chattanooga improved to 7-2 against Birmingham this season.
Comments