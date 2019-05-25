Rooney converts penalty in 90th, DC United ties Revs 1-1

Wayne Rooney converted a penalty kick in the 90th minute to give D.C. United to a 1-1 tie with the New England Revolution on Saturday night.

D.C. United (7-4-4) took over sole possession of first place in the Eastern Conference.

Rooney scored after taking a hard hit from New England goalkeeper Matt Turner in the 56th minute. Turner was given a red card and Brad Knighton entered the game as a substitute. Knighton made a diving stop on Rooney's ensuing free kick over the wall from about 20 yards. He also got a hand on Rooney's penalty kick, but couldn't stop Rooney from picking up his eighth goal of the season.

Juan Agudelo's header for his third goal off a cross from Cristian Penilla gave the Revolution (3-8-4) the lead just a couple minutes after they began playing a man down. New England, which has allowed the most goals in the league, had its second straight draw since veteran coach Bruce Arena took over.

TIMBERS 3, UNION 1

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Brian Fernández scored twice and Portland beat Philadelphia to knock the Union from the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

The game ended Portland's 12-game, season-opening trip for stadium renovations. The Timbers will return home Saturday to re-open Providence Park against Los Angeles FC.

Fernández gave the Timbers (4-6-2) a 2-0 lead with goals in the 31st and 36th minutes. Kacper Przybylkos scored for the Union (7-4-3) in the 47th, and Valeri connected for Portland in the 87th minute.

WHITECAPS 2, FC DALLAS 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Ali Adnan had his first MLS goal to help Vancouver beat FC Dallas.

Lucas Venuto also scored for Vancouver (4-6-3) and Maxime Crepeau made three saves.

Adnan split defenders Michael Barrios and Reggie Cannon in the 30th minute and powered to the net for a high shot into the top right corner. Venuto beat Jesse Gonzalez with a low shot in the 40th. Dominique Badji scored for Dallas (5-6-3) in the 85th minute.

RED BULLS 2, FC CINCINNATI 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Romero "Kaku" Gamarra and Omir Fernandez scored late goals in New York's victory over expansion FC Cincinnati.

Kaku pounced on FC Cincinnati defender Mathieu Deplagne's poorly managed ball and took it directly at the goalkeeper, slotting it home to give the Red Bulls (6-5-3) the lead in the 78th minute. Fernandez headed home Brian White's cross from the penalty spot in the 91st minute for his first MLS goal.

FC Cincinnati has lost seven of eight to drop to 3-9-2.

RAPIDS 3, CREW 2

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Nicolás Mezquida scored in the 89th minute to lift Colorado past Columbus.

Mezquida corralled the Crew's attempted clearance of Jack Price's corner near the right side of the penalty arc and punched a right-footed shot into the upper left corner.

Tommy Smith and Jonathan Lewis also scored for the Rapids (2-9-2). Pedro Santos and Gyasi Zardes scored for the Crew (5-9-1).

MINNESOTA UNITED 1, DYNAMO 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Romain Métanire scored in the 20th minute and Vito Mannone had his fifth shutout of the season to help Minnesota United beat Houston.

Métanire scored on a strike from the right flank that deflected off midfielder Boniek García and looped into the goal with a bounce off the far post. Minnesota improved to 6-4-3, and Houston dropped to 7-3-2.

NEW YORK CITY FC 1, FIRE 1, TIE

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Alexandru Mitrita tied it in the 40th minute and New York City FC played to a draw with Chicago.

Maxi Moralez laid it off for Mitrita for a one-hopper inside the left post from 25 yards out to help NYCFC (4-1-7) extend its unbeaten streak to a franchise-best eight games. C.J. Sapong scored for the Fire (4-5-5) in the 28th minute.