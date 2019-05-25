Sports
Tancas hits walk-off homer, Bradenton beats Tampa 2-1
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Lucas Tancas hit a walk-off solo homer with one out in the ninth inning, as the Bradenton Marauders beat the Tampa Tarpons 2-1 on Saturday.
In the bottom of the second, Bradenton grabbed the lead on a double by Tancas that scored Robbie Glendinning. Tampa answered in the fifth inning when Dermis Garcia hit a solo home run.
Tancas homered and doubled, driving home two runs in the win.
Nick Mears (3-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Kyle Zurak (0-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.
Bradenton improved to 4-2 against Tampa this season.
Comments