Lancaster beats Rancho Cuca. 8-6

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Carlos Herrera and Luis Castro scored on an error in the eighth inning, leading the Lancaster JetHawks to an 8-6 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Friday.

The play, part of a four-run inning, tied the game 6-6 before Sean Bouchard scored on a wild pitch and Taylor Snyder scored on a home run later in the inning.

Austin Moore (3-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Sven Schueller (2-2) took the loss in the California League game.

Lancaster improved to 6-3 against Rancho Cuca. this season.