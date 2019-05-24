Allen, Batten lead El Paso to 4-1 win over Reno

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Matthew Batten hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and Logan Allen struck out 10 hitters over seven innings as the El Paso Chihuahuas topped the Reno Aces 4-1 on Friday.

The home run by Batten capped a four-run inning and gave the Chihuahuas a 4-0 lead after Francisco Mejia hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Aces cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Wyatt Mathisen hit a solo home run.

Allen (4-1) allowed one run and three hits while walking one to pick up the win.

Jon Duplantier (0-2) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out six and walked one.

El Paso improved to 9-3 against Reno this season.