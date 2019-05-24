Altmann’s double leads Frisco to 7-2 win over Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Josh Altmann hit a two-run double in the second inning, leading the Frisco RoughRiders to a 7-2 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Friday.

The double by Altmann, part of a three-run inning, gave the RoughRiders a 2-1 lead before Tony Sanchez hit an RBI double later in the inning.

Corpus Christi answered in the bottom of the frame when Joshua Rojas hit an RBI double, scoring Luis Santana to cut the deficit to one.

The RoughRiders later added one run in the fourth, two in the fifth, and one in the eighth to secure the victory.

Preston Beck singled three times, driving home two runs for Frisco.

Frisco right-hander Edgar Arredondo (4-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on nine hits over five innings. Opposing starter Carson LaRue (1-2) took the loss in the Texas League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 10 hits over five innings.

Rojas doubled twice and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Hooks. Abraham Toro doubled and singled.