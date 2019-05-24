Brundage, Witherspoon lift Bowling Green over Dayton 8-2

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Beau Brundage reached base three times as the Bowling Green Hot Rods beat the Dayton Dragons 8-2 on Friday.

Grant Witherspoon singled four times with two RBIs for Bowling Green.

Dayton cut the deficit to 2-1 in the third after Michael Siani hit a solo home run.

After Bowling Green added a run in the third when Wander Franco scored when a runner was thrown out, the Hot Rods added to their lead in the fourth inning when Osmy Gregorio and Brundage scored on an error.

Bowling Green right-hander Alan Strong (4-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Ricky Salinas (1-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and nine hits over four innings.