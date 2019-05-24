Wilson, Duran lead Salem to 8-6 win over Winston-Salem

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Marcus Wilson hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and Jarren Duran had four hits and scored two runs as the Salem Red Sox topped the Winston-Salem Dash 8-6 on Friday.

The home run by Wilson capped a four-run inning and gave the Red Sox a 4-0 lead after Pedro Castellanos hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.

Trailing 6-4, the Dash tied the game in the seventh inning when JJ Muno drew a bases-loaded walk and Tyler Frost got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

The Red Sox took the lead for good in the seventh when Castellanos hit an RBI single, scoring Duran.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Andrew Schwaab (1-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Codi Heuer (2-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

The Dash left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 12 baserunners in the loss.