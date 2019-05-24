Forbes, Roman lead the way for Birmingham

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Ti'Quan Forbes doubled and singled twice, driving home four runs and scoring a couple as the Birmingham Barons topped the Chattanooga Lookouts 11-7 on Friday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Barons and a three-game winning streak for the Lookouts.

Mitch Roman singled four times with two RBIs for Birmingham.

Birmingham took the lead in the first when Blake Rutherford hit a two-run single and Forbes hit an RBI single.

After the teams traded runs, the Lookouts cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Taylor Trammell scored on a forceout.

The Barons later added five runs in the fifth and two in the seventh. In the fifth, Forbes hit a bases-clearing double, while Roman and Luis Alexander Basabe hit RBI singles in the seventh.

Birmingham starter Kyle Kubat (3-1) picked up the win despite allowing four runs over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Jordan Johnson (0-6) took the loss in the Southern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and eight hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Tyler Stephenson doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Lookouts.

Despite the loss, Chattanooga is 6-2 against Birmingham this season.