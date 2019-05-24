Tigers outslug Mets 9-8 to snap 9-game skid

Detroit Tigers' JaCoby Jones (21) runs on his second-inning two-run home run in a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, May 24, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

JaCoby Jones homered and drove in four runs, including a go-ahead double in the seventh inning, and Miguel Cabrera also connected as the Detroit Tigers halted their nine-game losing streak Friday night with a wild 9-8 victory over the New York Mets.

In a back-and-forth slugfest between two teams swept by lowly Miami within the past week, Detroit blew an early 4-0 lead and later rallied three times from one-run deficits.

New York hit five home runs on a windy night at Citi Field, including a tiebreaking shot by pinch-hitter Aaron Altherr off winner Buck Farmer (3-3) in his first plate appearance with the Mets.

Amed Rosario, Adeiny Hechavarria, Pete Alonso and Wilson Ramos also went deep for New York.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cabrera reached base safely four times, delivered a sacrifice fly and went the other way for his 467th home run and second this season. The two-time MVP had gone 81 at-bats without a long ball since April 26 before connecting off an ineffective Noah Syndergaard to tie it 5-all in the fifth.

Detroit got four hits from the No. 9 spot in the lineup, including an RBI single by pinch-hitter Brandon Dixon in the seventh that made it 9-7. More stunning were two singles off Syndergaard (on 95-plus mph pitches) by Tigers starting pitcher Gregory Soto, who had never batted in the minors or majors before Friday night.

Dixon's hit followed Jones' two-run double with two outs off Drew Gagnon (3-1). Jones also hit a two-run homer in the second off Syndergaard, who gave up six runs and 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings.

It was the most earned runs allowed by Syndergaard since he allowed seven in four innings at San Diego in June 2015. The right-hander has served up 10 homers in 69 1/3 innings this season after permitting only nine in 154 1/3 innings last year.

Shane Greene got three quick outs for his 16th save in 17 chances, bouncing back nicely after giving up a go-ahead grand slam in the ninth inning of a 5-2 loss to the Marlins on Thursday that capped Detroit's 0-9 homestand.

That stretch also included a suspended game against Oakland that the Tigers are losing in the late innings. It will resume in September.

New York was coming off a four-game sweep at home against NL East rival Washington.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: SS Jordy Mercer (strained right quadriceps) felt fine after running the bases and taking swings during early batting practice. He is expected to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo in the next day or two.

Mets: OF Michael Conforto was eligible to come off the seven-day concussion list, but wasn't activated. He took batting practice on the field and has been feeling good after going through baseball activities recently. The team is just waiting for Conforto to be cleared by Major League Baseball and it hopes that will happen this weekend. After that, he could be plugged right back into the lineup, manager Mickey Callaway said.

UP NEXT

Tigers: LHP Ryan Carpenter (0-2, 13.00 ERA) will be recalled from Triple-A to make his third major league start of the season Saturday afternoon.

Mets: LHP Jason Vargas (1-2, 5.92 ERA) is expected to come off the injured list to make his first big league start since May 5, when he was removed with a strained left hamstring in Milwaukee. Vargas threw 74 pitches in a solid rehab outing Sunday for Double-A Binghamton. He is 4-6 with a 6.38 ERA in 13 career starts against the Tigers.