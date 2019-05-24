Valera hits grand slam, leads Scranton/WB over Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Breyvic Valera hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, leading the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to a 6-5 win over the Syracuse Mets on Friday.

The grand slam by Valera capped a five-run inning and gave the RailRiders a 6-4 lead after Ryan McBroom hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

In the bottom of the eighth, Syracuse cut into the deficit on a single by Danny Espinosa that scored Arismendy Alcantara.

Kaleb Ort (3-0) got the win in relief while P.J. Conlon (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ruben Tejada reached base four times for the Mets. Gregor Blanco homered and singled, driving in two runs.

With the win, Scranton/WB improved to 5-1 against Syracuse this season.