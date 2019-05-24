Sports
Valera hits grand slam, leads Scranton/WB over Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Breyvic Valera hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, leading the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to a 6-5 win over the Syracuse Mets on Friday.
The grand slam by Valera capped a five-run inning and gave the RailRiders a 6-4 lead after Ryan McBroom hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.
In the bottom of the eighth, Syracuse cut into the deficit on a single by Danny Espinosa that scored Arismendy Alcantara.
Kaleb Ort (3-0) got the win in relief while P.J. Conlon (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.
Ruben Tejada reached base four times for the Mets. Gregor Blanco homered and singled, driving in two runs.
With the win, Scranton/WB improved to 5-1 against Syracuse this season.
