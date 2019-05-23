Sports
Back-to-back homers by Gray, Burt fuel Charleston win
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Kyle Gray and Max Burt connected on back-to-back homers in the second inning to help lead the Charleston RiverDogs to a 7-5 victory over Asheville Tourists on Thursday.
Gray hit a two-run shot before Burt hit a solo shot that gave the RiverDogs a 3-0 lead.
The RiverDogs later tacked on four runs in the ninth, including a single by Brandon Lockridge that scored Gray.
Jefry Valdez (2-2) got the win in relief while Alexander Martinez (1-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.
For the Tourists, Willie MacIver tripled and singled, also stealing a base.
Despite the loss, Asheville is 4-2 against Charleston this season.
Comments