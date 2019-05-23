Sports
Davis, Blankenhorn lead the way for Pensacola
KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Jaylin Davis homered and singled twice, scoring two runs as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos topped the Tennessee Smokies 10-5 on Thursday.
Travis Blankenhorn doubled and singled twice with three runs and three RBIs for Pensacola.
Up 4-3, the Blue Wahoos added to their lead in the fifth inning when Taylor Grzelakowski hit a two-run double.
The Blue Wahoos later added three runs in the sixth and one in the ninth. In the sixth, Jordan Gore hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Blankenhorn, while Davis hit a solo home run in the ninth.
Williams Ramirez (1-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Tennessee starter Tyson Miller (3-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.
Comments