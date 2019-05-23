Goins’ single leads Charlotte to 3-1 win over Gwinnett

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Ryan Goins hit a two-run single in the second inning, leading the Charlotte Knights to a 3-1 win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Thursday.

The single by Goins scored Zack Collins and Paulo Orlando to give the Knights a 2-0 lead.

The Stripers cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Rafael Ortega hit an RBI double, driving in Jack Lopez.

The Knights tacked on another run in the eighth when Alcides Escobar hit a solo home run.

Escobar homered and singled for Charlotte.

Charlotte right-hander Dylan Cease (4-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Huascar Ynoa (1-1) took the loss in the International League game after allowing two runs and five hits over four innings.