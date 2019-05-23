Jones’ homer leads Lynchburg to 5-2 win over Carolina

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Nolan Jones hit a two-run homer in the first inning, leading the Lynchburg Hillcats to a 5-2 win over the Carolina Mudcats on Thursday.

The home run by Jones scored Wilbis Santiago to give the Hillcats a 2-0 lead.

After Lynchburg added three runs, the Mudcats cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Pat McInerney hit a solo home run and Wes Rogers hit a sacrifice fly.

Lynchburg starter Matt Solter (3-0) picked up the win after allowing five hits over 5 2/3 scoreless innings. Opposing starter Nelson Hernandez (5-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up five runs and four hits over six innings.