Falter, Moniak lead Reading to 6-1 win over Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Mickey Moniak had two hits and two RBI, and Bailey Falter threw six scoreless innings as the Reading Fightin Phils topped the Richmond Flying Squirrels 6-1 on Thursday.
Falter (4-2) allowed three hits while striking out eight and walking two to pick up the win.
Up 2-0 in the fifth, Reading extended its lead when Moniak and Austin Listi hit two-run doubles.
Brandon Lawson (1-1) went five innings, allowing six runs and eight hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out three and walked two.
Reading improved to 6-2 against Richmond this season.
